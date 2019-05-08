2020 Toyota Supra Crashes at Nurburgring, Front End Torn Apart

With the 2020 Toyota Supra having already been spotted on its way to dealers, this is the time when engineers get to use the sportscar on the Nurburgring for the last time. Whether it's to polish some details or to impress the stopwatch, such testing is normal. Alas, a Supra test car crashed during yesterday's Industry Pool session.

So here's to a cool lap from the 2020 Toyota Supra. You know, an official on-board video that would mix a spicy chronograph number with engaging behavior (people often forget about this, focusing solely on the lap time). As you'll be able to notice in the images above, the Toyota Supra went nose-first into the guardrail, with the front end of the car now being torn apart.We have no further details on waht led to the ka-bang, which took place Exmühle section of the Green Hell. Oh, and don't mind the missing heads of the engineers, this is more of a Photoshop job than a corporate lash. Note that you'll also get see a before-the-crash photo of the said test car in the gallery - lens tip to Theofficialpayne TOP Nürburgring Videos for these pics.Those of you who dream about the Ring night and day will remeber that an Mk V Supra tester crashed back in August last year. As is the case with the new accident, the damage seemed limited, with most bits of the car still being attached to it.Now, some gear heads will rush to demonize the 2020 Toyota Supra after this. But doing that is like going to a child who had just bruised himself and pointing the finger - it's okay for test engineers to push cars to the limit on the Nordschleife and sometimes this involves tripping.There are plenty of other big guns that have backfired on the Ring, with the Koenigsegg One:1 being an example as good as any.So here's to a cool lap from the 2020 Toyota Supra. You know, an official on-board video that would mix a spicy chronograph number with engaging behavior (people often forget about this, focusing solely on the lap time).