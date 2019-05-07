Florida Man Steals Friend’s Mercedes-AMG, Crashes it Into BMW

As they say, with friends like these, who needs enemies? One man from Florida is currently in hospital after stealing a friend’s sports car and crashing it into another, before fleeing the scene.
It happened in Clearwater, Florida and yes, the man in question was drunk – which is not an excuse for his actions, but it does explain them better. Corey A. Feldman, 28, is now in the hospital where he’s receiving treatment for his injuries in the crash, The Tampa Bay Times reports.
When he gets the ok from the doctors, he will be transferred directly to jail, awaiting formal charges.
Feldman took the sports car, identified solely as a Mercedes-AMG, from a local gas station. Police don’t say whether he had a key or how he knew the car would be there, but solely that he got inside and sped off, only to crash it not far from the scene. He smashed into the rear of a BMW and then got out of the wreck and fled on foot.
“The unidentified male driver of the BMW, and a female passenger, were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. The driver is listed in critical condition, police say, while the female passenger is being treated for her injuries,” the publication reports.
Police tracked down Feldman at a nearby hotel and arrested him without further incident. He is now facing charges including “grand theft auto, DUI with serious bodily injury, and driving with a suspended license,” the same media outlet says, citing police sources.
The report doesn’t say whether Feldman has similar priors, but the booking photo attached to this article is an older one. So this is not his first time at the rodeo.
The friend whose car he stole and nearly killed 2 other people is not named. Feldman can definitely consider him the opposite of a friend after this stunt.
