Florida Driver Flees Police, Calls a Lyft When His Car Breaks Down

One Florida driver may not be winning favors with the police, but at least he gets due appreciation for thinking outside the box. Like, way outside.



Torres has been charged with aggravated fleeing from police, reckless driving, and driving without a license. The passenger who had called the Lyft, Torres’ girlfriend, wasn’t charged with anything. The car they were traveling in belonged to her mother, so you know that at least she got a good telling-off when she got home that night. JanCarlos Torres, from Orlando, wad driving a Toyota sedan at high speeds when police first tried to pull his over, Spectrum News reports. He refused to obey commands and continued on his way – until he reached a dead-end.The officers in pursuit assumed that this would be the moment he’d give up the fight, but Torres had other plans in mind. He turned the car around and sped at the cruiser, barreling through yards and ignoring stop signs “at extremely high speeds through a residential neighborhood,” the police affidavit obtained by the media outlet notes.The Toyota continued on its way, until the first police unit lost track of it. It was later spotted by another unit, but there was no more chasing this time: the car had a flat tire, so the officers waited to see what would happen. To their surprise, a Lyft came by, after it had been summoned by the passenger in the getaway car.“It is a little odd. I don't think I would have thought of doing that. But I'll give it to them for ingenuity, in an attempt to get out of the area,” Assistant Indialantic Police Chief Mike Connor tells the publication.When Torres emerged from the shadows to get into the Lyft, police handcuffed him. So that must have been the shortest ride in the history of ride-sharing.Torres has been charged with aggravated fleeing from police, reckless driving, and driving without a license. The passenger who had called the Lyft, Torres’ girlfriend, wasn’t charged with anything. The car they were traveling in belonged to her mother, so you know that at least she got a good telling-off when she got home that night.