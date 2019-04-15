5 Dodge Challenger Driver Hits Teen Crossing The Street, Checks on Her, Speeds Off

4 NYPD Cop Pops Wheelie on Confiscated Dirt Bike, Crashes it Into Cars

3 Scarlett Johansson Compares Herself to Princess Diana After Car Chase

2 Teen Hospitalized With Severe Head Injury While Car Surfing on Skateboard

1 Woman Crashes, Totals Car After Seeing a Spider

More on this:

Jealous Teen Crashes Into Elderly Couple’s Home After Car Chase

A brief but high speed car chase in Eastpointe, Michigan, ended with the pursuing vehicle wedged in the exterior wall of the house belonging to an elderly couple. Talk about a rude awakening for the poor folks. 7 photos



A neighbor caught the car zooming on the road moments before the crash and, as you can see in the footage at the bottom of the page as well, it was going very fast. Think “blink and you missed it”-type of fast.



The culprit was a jealous teenage boy in a fit of rage.



“Police said the driver is an 18-year-old. His mother told Local 4 he was upset with his girlfriend after seeing her with another boy and in a jealous rage, he rammed the other man's car. When the victim took off, the 18-year-old chased him,” the publication reports.



Failing to stop at a Stop sign, the driver lost control of the car and smashed into the home. The report doesn’t say anything else about the other vehicle, the one being chased by the jealous teenage driver.



Neighbors tell ClickOnDetroit that the man and woman whose house was damaged are very “stressed” over the whole thing and they are feeling for them. “No one should get that angry,” one neighbor says for the media outlet. “Ever.”



Police say the teenage driver is facing “a number of charges” but the investigation is still underway. No word yet if alcohol or other substances were also a contributing factor, in addition to speed. He will be charged once the investigation concludes.



Police tell ClickOnDetroit that the incident happened late in the night, when the elderly couple was asleep in their home . They weren’t hurt in the crash and neither were the occupants of the car, which is a miracle considering how fast they were traveling at the moment of impact.A neighbor caught the car zooming on the road moments before the crash and, as you can see in the footage at the bottom of the page as well, it was going very fast. Think “blink and you missed it”-type of fast.The culprit was a jealous teenage boy in a fit of rage.“Police said the driver is an 18-year-old. His mother told Local 4 he was upset with his girlfriend after seeing her with another boy and in a jealous rage, he rammed the other man's car. When the victim took off, the 18-year-old chased him,” the publication reports.Failing to stop at a Stop sign, the driver lost control of the car and smashed into the home. The report doesn’t say anything else about the other vehicle, the one being chased by the jealous teenage driver.Neighbors tell ClickOnDetroit that the man and woman whose house was damaged are very “stressed” over the whole thing and they are feeling for them. “No one should get that angry,” one neighbor says for the media outlet. “Ever.”Police say the teenage driver is facing “a number of charges” but the investigation is still underway. No word yet if alcohol or other substances were also a contributing factor, in addition to speed. He will be charged once the investigation concludes.