Woman Crashes, Totals Car After Seeing a Spider

11 Apr 2019, 12:51 UTC
Here’s an instance of distracted driving you don’t see that often and, while it might seem funny at first, it can have fatal consequences as well.
This wasn’t the case here, because the woman driving the car escaped with just a leg injury. But Cairo Police warns that it could have ended badly both for her and other motorists. And all it took for the woman to total her car was an itsy bitsy spider chilling next to her in the car.

A photo of the wreck is attached to this article but is also available on the official Facebook of the Cairo PD, New York. It doesn’t look good: it seems like she lost control and went off the road, smashing into some kind of obstacle. The front of the car is a complete mess, so under this circumstance, she’s probably lucky she only injured her leg.

“After investigating today's crash on Silver Spur Road we feel it necessary to bring up a contributing factor that is not covered too often. It is believed that the operator of the vehicle noticed a SPIDER in the drivers area with her as she was driving,” the police say.

“The operator panicked and crashed suffering a leg injury from the crash. We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it,” the caption to the photo adds.

So remember: if you see anything in the car with you that you’re afraid of, focus on getting yourself to safety, off the road, and freak out later. On the same note, consider this: it might be easy to mock a woman or anyone else for freaking out over a spider badly enough to crash and total a car, but that only means you have no idea what they’re experiencing. Lucky you.
