autoevolution

Kia Habaniro Concept Photo Leaked Ahead of NYIAS Debut

11 Apr 2019, 13:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
A lot of exciting cars are coming to the Big Apple next week, in both production guise and as concepts, to attend the 2019 New York International Auto Show. And despite being flooded for the past few weeks with news about the novelties, it seems we still haven’t got the whole picture.
3 photos
Kia Mohave MasterpieceKia Mohave Masterpiece
Through some newsletter mishap, South Korean manufacturer Kia spilled the beans on a new concept it will be showing at the event, with only a few days remaining until the start of the show.

According to Carscoops, a newsletter for the New York Auto Show contained an image of a two-door crossover that goes by the name Habaniro.

No details on the concept have officially been released by Kia so far, but as it usually happens when someone pulls the curtain too soon, it’s likely the carmaker will step up and let us all know what this is all about.

For now, we’re only left speculating as to the nature and intent of the new concept. Its name could be a reference to the Niro, the company’s star crossover of the past three years. Or it might just as well be a nod to the famous chili pepper, only not spelled right.

The way in which the car has been designed, with an LED strip stretching from side to side at the front, hints to a possible electric powertrain.

The car’s overall lines are not very Kia-like. There’s a clean and clear feel to the body of the car, its smoothness uninterrupted not even by the door handles, which are neatly hidden inside the doors. At the same time, the abrupt end of the silver paint as it hits the red rear, as well as the rugged wheels,make the entire construction look particularly potent.

Keep an eye out for more info on the Habaniro as soon as it becomes available.
kia habaniro concept kia habaniro Kia 2019 New York Auto Show 2019 New York International Auto Show NYIAS
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
KIA models:
KIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVKIA Soul EVKIA Soul EV CompactKIA SoulKIA Soul CompactKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverKIA Ceed GTKIA Ceed GT CompactAll KIA models  
 
 