Kia Habaniro Concept Photo Leaked Ahead of NYIAS Debut

A lot of exciting cars are coming to the Big Apple next week, in both production guise and as concepts, to attend the 2019 New York International Auto Show. And despite being flooded for the past few weeks with news about the novelties, it seems we still haven’t got the whole picture.

3 photos



According to



No details on the concept have officially been released by Kia so far, but as it usually happens when someone pulls the curtain too soon, it’s likely the carmaker will step up and let us all know what this is all about.



For now, we’re only left speculating as to the nature and intent of the new concept. Its name could be a reference to the



The way in which the car has been designed, with an LED strip stretching from side to side at the front, hints to a possible electric powertrain.



The car’s overall lines are not very Kia-like. There’s a clean and clear feel to the body of the car, its smoothness uninterrupted not even by the door handles, which are neatly hidden inside the doors. At the same time, the abrupt end of the silver paint as it hits the red rear, as well as the rugged wheels,make the entire construction look particularly potent.



