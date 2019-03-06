Kia Imagine Concept Is All About Conflicting Ideas in Geneva

Teased as a house of mirrors of sorts, the Imagine is exactly that: tons of reflective surfaces, both on the inside and on the outside, that would make the cara complete nightmare to drive in the real world and are borderline bling. A rollercoaster that smacks the viewer from side to side, from love it to hate it.Fortunately for the carmaker, what saves the day are the lines and curves used to make up the body of the car. The front end looks especially appealing, showing instead of the usual grille a completely unique headlamp assembly.The front doors open just like all others, but the ones in the back are rear-hinged, making for a very wide access space.The rear is equally as fascinating as the front with which it seems to have nothing in common, except for the redesigned and illuminated Kia lettering. A single sheet of glass that forms both the windscreen and roof links the two extremities of the car.On the inside, twenty-one individual ultra high-resolution screens perform a synchronous dance as they reposition themselves in unison. A mockery, Kia says, of the way manufacturers race against one another to pack the biggest screen possible into their vehicles.The Imagine is just a show and tells concept, meaning that although it has been designed as an electric car, its performances are of so little significance Kia didn't even bother to mention them.So the only thing we're left with is the visual treat of the Kia Imagine concept.