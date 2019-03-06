autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Kia Imagine Concept Is All About Conflicting Ideas in Geneva

6 Mar 2019, 16:40 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
The 2019 Geneva Motor Show is an event of premieres, with carmakers across the globe showing their first take on this or that segment of the industry. For Kia, the central piece of the event is the Imagine, its first four-door passenger car driven by a fully electric powertrain.
48 photos
Kia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine conceptKia Imagine concept
Teased as a house of mirrors of sorts, the Imagine is exactly that: tons of reflective surfaces, both on the inside and on the outside, that would make the cara complete nightmare to drive in the real world and are borderline bling. A rollercoaster that smacks the viewer from side to side, from love it to hate it.

Fortunately for the carmaker, what saves the day are the lines and curves used to make up the body of the car. The front end looks especially appealing, showing instead of the usual grille a completely unique headlamp assembly.

The front doors open just like all others, but the ones in the back are rear-hinged, making for a very wide access space.

The rear is equally as fascinating as the front with which it seems to have nothing in common, except for the redesigned and illuminated Kia lettering. A single sheet of glass that forms both the windscreen and roof links the two extremities of the car.

On the inside, twenty-one individual ultra high-resolution screens perform a synchronous dance as they reposition themselves in unison. A mockery, Kia says, of the way manufacturers race against one another to pack the biggest screen possible into their vehicles.

The Imagine is just a show and tells concept, meaning that although it has been designed as an electric car, its performances are of so little significance Kia didn't even bother to mention them.

So the only thing we're left with is the visual treat of the Kia Imagine concept.
Kia Imagine Concept Kia 2019 Geneva Motor Show screens electric concept Electric Car
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVKIA Soul EVKIA Soul EV CompactKIA SoulKIA Soul CompactKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverKIA Ceed GTKIA Ceed GT CompactAll KIA models  
 
 