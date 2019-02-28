Kia Electric Concept Is a House of Mirrors with 21 High Resolution Screens

At this time few outside Kia know exactly how the car looks, but on Wednesday the carmaker released two more images of the unnamed car, along with a few details that paint a picture of a unique car concept.At the front, the car shows a very uncommon styling, with the company’s tiger nose grille design growing much wider to encompass the headlamps as well and create a unified element Kia calls tiger nose.Also to be noticed is the radically different logo of the car in the form of much more stylized lettering forming the word Kia.The roof of the car is, in fact, an extension of the windshield, as the two elements are made of a single sheet of glass. As per Kia, this extends from the base of the A-pillar and over the cabin, ending in a double-bubble over the rear passenger compartment.At the interior, the concept looks like a house of mirrors, as its dashboard is covered in a total of 21 individual ultra-high-resolution screens. The carmaker did not say what the huge number of screens can be used for.For now, there are no details on the powertrain that powers the concept, if any.“I believe that our unorthodox approach to electrification fired our collective imagination,” said in a statement Gregory Guillaume, Kia Europe vice president of design.“It enabled us to envisage a future where engaging and dynamic cars like this were an integral part of our transport requirements. And its message is clear. It’s time to free your imagination, to stop wondering and to start driving!”Kia’s electric concept will be unveiled on March 5.