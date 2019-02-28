2020 BMW X5 M Chases BMW M8 Convertible On Highway, Prototypes Get Spied

2019 Kia Niro Coming To Geneva With Aesthetic, Technological Improvements

On the safety front, both the hybrid and plug-in hybrid take inspiration from the e-Niro with Stop & Go functionality for the Smart Cruise Control. Lan Following Assist tracks the vehicles in front of the car, detecting road marking to keep the Niro in its lane on the highway. As ever, both models make use of a 1.6-liter GDi four-cylinder engine twinned with either a 1.56-kW or 8.9-kWh battery.