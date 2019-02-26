Electric Kia Soul Gets Standard and Long Range Versions in Europe

With the last Kia Soul, the fact that Europe was only getting the electric model felt like a form of punishment. But the 2020 Kia e-Soul is like a reward that's so good the Scandinavians won't get enough of it.

7 photos



The new generation of box car was revealed at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and is now getting ready for Geneva 2019. Kia will skip the entire range, including the sport-looking GT-Line, which is understandable. While the Soul is one of Kia's American Top 2 hits, the opposite is true in the old continent.



Regardless, the HP as the Peugeot e-208, but also a peak torque of 395 Nm (291 lb-ft).



Now, that already represents a 23% power boost over the last generation. A new-generation lithium-ion polymer battery packs 39.2 kWh and is said to cover 277 kilometers (172 miles) per charge.



But the e-Soul Long Range sounds more awesome. Its motor develops 150 kW/204 HP and 395 Nm (291 lb-ft) of torque. Kia says it will do 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, so you might be able to race a hot hatch if you time out at around 80km/h where EVs usually run out of steam.



The battery is much bigger, boasting 64kWh and 452 km (280 miles) of range according to the WLTP cycle. Both versions share some eco features, such as paddles behind the steering wheel to "throttle" the regenerative braking for one-pedal driving.



