InSight Sends Home Mars Weather Reports for All to See. Daily

3 SP Concept-inspired 2020 Kia Tusker Spied Near the Arctic Circle

2 2020 Kia Soul EV Capable Of 243 Miles Of Range

More on this:

New Kia XCeed Teased Ahead Of Geneva Premiere

Making its world debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of March, the XCeed is the fourth member of the Ceed family. Borrowing the five-door hatchback layout from the entry-level model, the XCeed benefits from higher ground clearance and crossover-inspired design elements. 26 photos



Not as spacious as the Sportswagon nor as elegant as the Proceed, the



2018 was a record year for Kia in Europe, totaling 494,304 vehicles of which 75,479 were Ceed models. The Sportage remains the best-selling nameplate in this part of the world, accounting for 125,266 examples of the breed in 2018.



Like the Ceed, Sportswagon, and Proceed, the engine lineup for the XCeed shouldn’t come as a surprise to Kia enthusiasts. The 1.0 T-GDI should be the entry-level option, followed by the 1.4-liter T-GDI and 1.6-liter CRDi . If Kia eventually makes a case for the XCeed GT, then don’t forget the 1.6 T-GDI either.



Going official on March 5th, the crossover-but-not-quite hatchback is further expected to offer a plug-in hybrid drivetrain borrowed from the



It’s understood the XCeed will introduce a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as an optional extra to the



On that note, what's your opinion on the XCeed? The sketch published by Kia and reported by L’Automobile Magazine shows an interesting rear bumper, along with large-diameter wheels and bi-color alloy wheels. In terms of trim lines, the XCeed is likely to get the GT-Line and GT treatment from the automaker's European office.Not as spacious as the Sportswagon nor as elegant as the Proceed, the XCeed won’t be offered with all-wheel drive. The Ford Motor Company does the same thing with the Focus Active, and we’re not surprised considering the front- and all-wheel-drive Sportage is selling like hotcakes.2018 was a record year for Kia in Europe, totaling 494,304 vehicles of which 75,479 were Ceed models. The Sportage remains the best-selling nameplate in this part of the world, accounting for 125,266 examples of the breed in 2018.Like the Ceed, Sportswagon, and Proceed, the engine lineup for the XCeed shouldn’t come as a surprise to Kia enthusiasts. The 1.0 T-GDI should be the entry-level option, followed by the 1.4-liter T-GDI and 1.6-liter. If Kia eventually makes a case for the XCeed GT, then don’t forget the 1.6 T-GDI either.Going official on March 5th, the crossover-but-not-quite hatchback is further expected to offer a plug-in hybrid drivetrain borrowed from the Ceed Sportswagon PHEV . In GT flavor, the 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder engine is good for 204 PS and 265 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm.It’s understood the XCeed will introduce a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as an optional extra to the Ceed family, a feature that will trickle down to the rest of the lineup for the 2020 model year. If we’re lucky, the virtual cockpit will be introduced sometime this fall.On that note, what's your opinion on the XCeed?