Kia Introduces Forte GT-Line At 2019 Chicago Auto Show

Although it’s the not-so-fast brother of the Forte GT, the Forte GT-Line looks the part. The beating heart of the intermediate trim level is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder running the Atkinson cycle, capable of 147 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and132 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. 19 photos



Spruced up with gloss black and red garnish inside and out, the Forte GT-Line comes with LED turn signals integrated into the mirror caps, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and graphite 17-inch alloy wheels.



Open the driver’s door, and you’re presented with alloy sport pedals in addition to the flat-bottom steering wheel with white stitching. Black cloth upholstery and “performance side bolsters” are also included, along with Drive Wise technologies such as Driver Attention Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist-Line, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Forward Collision Warning.



Based on the list of standard equipment, the Forte GT-Line is based on the third of four trim levels available for the 2019 model year. The S retails at $20,290 plus destination, featuring UVO eServices, Voice Recognition for the infotainment system, and SiriusXM satellite radio.



The range-topping EX is $21,990 while the 201-horsepower GT doesn’t have a price for the time being. The order books for both the GT-Line and GT will open this summer, so expect



As far as sales are concerned, the compact sedan has seen better days in the United States. Kia managed to sell 101,890 examples of the breed in 2018, down from 117,596 the year prior and 103,292 two years ago. The Corolla Sedan from Toyota remains the segment leader with 280,886 units while the Honda Civic in every body style available in the United States sold 325,760 units in 2018.



Editor's note: Forte GT , Ceed GT, and Proceed GT featured in the photo gallery.