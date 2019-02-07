Kia Shows Techie 2020 Sportage in Chicago

Kia’s iconic Sportage is showing off a new face in Chicago this week. The refreshed version, now on the floor of the local auto show, has retained what Kia calls its European-focused design, but has improved quite a lot with a host of changes and novelties.

On the exterior, the new Sportage brings fresh front grille and bumper (both front and rear), adorned with new air intakes and skid plate. Lights have been tampered with as well: the headlights, LED turn indicators and projector-beam fog lights are all new.



On the inside, new for 2020 are the standard 8-inch touchscreen display, the steering wheel and the smartphone wireless charging tray.



There will be only two engines available in the range, a 2.4-liter GDI offering 181 horsepower and a smaller displacement 2.0-liter turbo that packs seriously more punch, 240 horsepower.



The biggest change when it comes to the refreshed Sportage is the inclusion of a number of driver assistance systems that should make life easier for owners.



With this model, the American



When it becomes available later in the first half of the year, the new Sportage will add on top of the existing trim levels - LX, EX and SX – a new one, S.



Pricing and additional information on the trims of the 2020 Kia Sportage will be announced closer to the market launch.



