NASA Shouts Louder in the Hope of Waking Up the Opportunity Rover

5 Prince Philip Has Land Rover Replacement Delivered to His Home Hours After Crash

4 IIHS Unsure Why Hyundai and Kia Cars Catch Fire, Warns Current Fix May Not Work

2 Prince Philip Apologizes For Crash, Insists He’s a Competent Driver at 97

1 Woman Leads Police on Chase, Exits Car at Gunpoint Chugging Beer

More on this:

2020 Kia XCeed Spied Benchmarking Against Volkswagen T-Roc

We heard a while ago that Kia is working on a utility vehicle based on the Ceed five-door hatchback. Joining the station wagon and shooting brake, the XCeed has been spied cold-weather testing in Scandinavia, clad in black camouflage. 25 photos



The competition from South Korea is certain to undercut the T-Roc, offering better value as the icing on the cake. Like the Kona (starting at €17,730), the 1.0 T-GDI is expected to serve as the entry-level option, packing 120 PS and 172 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.







It’s understood Kia took the decision to add the XCeed to the lineup because the three-door hatchback has been discontinued. What better way to fill a gap in the lineup than by adding the best-selling body style?



Because the platform is shared with the Hyundai i30, Elantra, and Kia Forte, we’re not expecting the XCeed to be offered with all-wheel drive. Driving modes tailored to off-road, snow, and gravel will have to make do, along with a dual-clutch transmission on range-topping engine options.



Ford doesn’t offer AWD in the Focus Active, and neither plans Hyundai in the case of the… wait for it… Kona N. That’s right! The subcompact crossover is getting the go-faster treatment from Albert Biermann, who confirmed the



Kia doesn’t plan to go further than the 1.6 T-GDI in the Kia is benchmarking the XCeed against the T-Roc, which is Volkswagen for not-nearly-Golf-but-neither-a-Polo-on-stilts. The German crossover starts at €20,875, coming as standard with LED taillights, lane keep assist, and 1.0-liter TSI OPF with 115 PS and the six-speed manual transmission.The competition from South Korea is certain to undercut the T-Roc, offering better value as the icing on the cake. Like the Kona (starting at €17,730), the 1.0 T-GDI is expected to serve as the entry-level option, packing 120 PS and 172 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. Kia registered XCeed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office in April 2017, featuring a graphical representation similar to how the nameplate is spelled. As for when the real deal will be unveiled, chances are the crossover will go official at IAA Cars 2019 (a.k.a. the Frankfurt Motor Show) in September.It’s understood Kia took the decision to add the XCeed to the lineup because the three-door hatchback has been discontinued. What better way to fill a gap in the lineup than by adding the best-selling body style?Because the platform is shared with the Hyundai i30, Elantra, and Kia Forte, we’re not expecting the XCeed to be offered with all-wheel drive. Driving modes tailored to off-road, snow, and gravel will have to make do, along with a dual-clutch transmission on range-topping engine options.Ford doesn’t offerin the Focus Active, and neither plans Hyundai in the case of the… wait for it… Kona N. That’s right! The subcompact crossover is getting the go-faster treatment from Albert Biermann, who confirmed the FWD layout for the performance-oriented model.Kia doesn’t plan to go further than the 1.6 T-GDI in the Ceed lineup, including the XCeed. In other words, expect no more than 204 PS and 265 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm.