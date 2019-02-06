autoevolution

2020 Kia Telluride Pricing Revealed, LX Trim Level Starts At $31,690

6 Feb 2019, 14:41 UTC ·
A mid-size crossover with seating for eight and a starting price of $31,690 excluding destination? Sounds too good to be true, but the family-oriented 2020 Kia Telluride is here to steal customers away from the Honda Pilot.
Surprising for Kia, the pricing of the Telluride is higher than that of the best-selling crossover in the segment. The Pilot starts at $31,450, and just like the South Korean interloper that’s manufactured in West Point, Georgia, the Honda features two-wheel drive, a V6, and automatic transmission.

Designed in Irvine, California, the Telluride LX comes with UVO link 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, 18-inch alloy wheels, Park Distance Warning, LED positioning lamps, leather on the steering wheel, one-touch entry & exit for the third-row seats, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, smart cruise control with stop & go, rear occupant alert, smart key, push-button start, and blind-spot collision avoidance with rear-cross traffic collision avoidance assist.

A lot of standard equipment for the entry-level trim, and more than Honda offers on the Pilot LX. The Telluride S, which starts at $33,990, adds 20-inch wheels, roof rails, premium grille and exterior trim, front power sunroof, 10-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, seven-passenger seating, and upgraded interior trim.

For some reason or another, the Telluride EX ($37,090) downgrades to 18-inch wheels but adds leather upholstery, 10.25-inch infotainment with satellite navigation, eight seats instead of seven, Highway Driving Assist, smart power liftgate, and ventilated front seats. At the top of the range, the Telluride SX ($41,490) comes with plenty of bells and whistles, but not every single one of them.

Add $4,000 on top of the price of the SX, and Kia throws in the SX Prestige Option Package. It includes all-wheel drive, Nappa leather on the seats, premium headliner and interior trim, head-up display, second-row seats with heating and ventilation, as well as a heated steering wheel.

Connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Telluride comes with a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6. The six-cylinder engine outputs 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, enough for 5,000 pounds of towing capacity when specified with the trailer hitch and all-wheel-drive system.
