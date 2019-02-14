2020 Kia Soul EV Capable Of 243 Miles Of Range

5 Kia Uses Telluride to Put Georgian Town on the Map, Runs Over Its Residents

Revealed in November 2018 , the all-new Soul is also available with an electric powertrain. The Environmental Protection Agency rated the e-crossover at 243 miles, coming courtesy of a 64-kWh battery that Kia shares with the likes of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. 25 photos



Five-year fuel savings compared to the average new vehicle total $3,250 according to the Environmental Protection Agency, taking a vehicle that averages 27 miles to the gallon as reference. All in all, not bad at all considering that Kia won’t charge an arm and a leg for the



A front-mounted electric motor drives the front wheels with 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of torque, and yes, Combined Charging System DC fast-charging comes as standard. Smart regenerative braking with three levels of recuperation and four driving modes are included.



Be it Eco+, Eco, Comfort, or Sport, the



In markets outside of the United States, the Soul EV will be available with the 39-kWh battery as well. In the case of the Hyundai Kona Electric, the entry-level battery is capable of 289 kilometers (180 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.



Similarly to the U.S. version of the



Speaking of the Kona Electric, the smaller brother of the Soul EV can manage up to 258 miles on a full charge.