SP Concept-inspired 2020 Kia Tusker Spied Near the Arctic Circle

Even though spring is right around the corner, many automakers are busy cold-weather testing their future production vehicles in the icy wonderland of Scandinavia. Kia is one of them, and their newest addition to the lineup is expected to bear the name of Tusker.

16 photos



The extend of the changes from concept to production vehicle are hard to tell because of the camouflage, but nevertheless, the Tusker looks more interesting than the subcompact-sized Stonic. Higher up the lineup, the Sportage remains one of the best-selling Kia nameplates worldwide.



Just like the Xceed, this Kia isn't expected to offer an all-wheel drive option. As far as the oily bits are concerned, the 1.0 T-GDI with 120 PS (118 horsepower) and 172 Nm (128 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm sounds perfect as the entry-level option.



The 1.4, 1.6 T-GDI, and 1.6 CRDi are also anticipated for the European model. On the other hand, the U.S. is expected to get the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated MPI four-cylinder with 147 horsepower and the Atkinson cycle from the Hyundai Kona.



Kia is currently in the process of setting up its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh where the Tusker for the Indian market will be manufactured. Trazor is another possibility for the name as implied by the online poll created by the South Korean manufacturer in 2018.



Over in India,



“ Previewed by the SP Concept from the Auto Expo 2018 , the compact crossover is anticipated to launch at the 2019 New York Auto Show in April. The side windows and proportions of the vehicle are similar to the concept, but Kia appears to have re-designed the front and rear.The extend of the changes from concept to production vehicle are hard to tell because of the camouflage, but nevertheless, the Tusker looks more interesting than the subcompact-sized Stonic. Higher up the lineup, the Sportage remains one of the best-selling Kia nameplates worldwide.Just like the Xceed, this Kia isn't expected to offer an all-wheel drive option. As far as the oily bits are concerned, the 1.0 T-GDI with 120 PS (118 horsepower) and 172 Nm (128 pound-feet) of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm sounds perfect as the entry-level option.The 1.4, 1.6 T-GDI, and 1.6are also anticipated for the European model. On the other hand, the U.S. is expected to get the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated MPI four-cylinder with 147 horsepower and the Atkinson cycle from the Hyundai Kona.Kia is currently in the process of setting up its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh where the Tusker for the Indian market will be manufactured. Trazor is another possibility for the name as implied by the online poll created by the South Korean manufacturer in 2018.Over in India, Kia is eyeing August 2019 for the launch of the Tusker. In an interview with Automotive News, chief exec Han-Woo Park further confirmed a “compact crossover” will be introduced to the U.S. lineup sometime this year, which means that sales are go for the 2020 model year. Maybe a small pickup” is something else that Kia wants to introduce in the United States, but not much is known about this light-duty entry in the lineup. If anything, the Hyundai Santa Cruz unibody pickup could serve as inspiration for the yet-unnamed workhorse from Kia.