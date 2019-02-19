All-American Kia Telluride Enters Production in Georgia

autoevolution

Designed at the Kia Design Center in Irvine California, named after a town in San Miguel County, Colorado, and now rolling off production lines at the carmaker’s facility in Georgia, the Telluride is getting ready to make itself known to its American customers.
On Friday, a little over a month after the car’s presentation at the Detroit Auto Show, the Telluride began rolling off production lines in West Point, in the presence of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and several other high ranking officials.

“This vehicle was imagined and designed specifically for the United States in our Kia Design Center in Irvine, California and is now being assembled here in West Point,” said in a statement the CEO of Kia’s Georgia facility, Jason Shin.

“There is no doubt that the world-class quality and attention to detail of the Telluride will be second to none.”

The Telluride is a big gamble for the South Korean manufacturer. Aside from being an SUV created specifically for the American market, is it also the company’s largest to date, and at the same time the most expensive.

The Telluride is powered by single engine, a 3.8-liter GDI V6 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and capable of generating 291 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque.

The model comes equipped with a large 10.25-inch color touchscreen located in the center of the dashboard and providing access to controls and information, including rear view monitoring and parking guidance. 

Pricing for the new Telluride starts at $31,690 for the LX trim but can go as high as $43,490 for the SX. Several packages will be available for the model, the most expensive of which is the Prestige: $2,000 for things like Nappa leather interior, a head-up display or Michelin tires.

Kia did not say when it will start receiving orders for the SUV. At the time of this writing, the company’s U.S. configurator does not include the Telluride.
