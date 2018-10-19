autoevolution

Kia Ceed PHEV Coming in 2019 With 1.6L Engine and Wagon Body

19 Oct 2018, 15:27 UTC
Unlike some Italian automakers that don't know what's up, Kia is keen to give European customers what they asked for and on time. As part of the 2020 Hyundai-Kia Eco Car plan, the Ceed will gain a PHEV engine according to the officially announced schedule, one that's already been tried and tested.
The Ceed model range is already full. It includes a hatchback, a wagon and the Proceed presented at the Paris Motor Show. The new car has some flaws to do with the inconsistent feel from the pedals, the precision of the manual or the overactive nannies, but no compact car is ever perfect.

We're here to talk about a potential green version. In a recent interview with Autocar, a Kia official said the first-ever Ceed PHEV would arrive in the second half of 2019. It will be a wagon-only since Hyundai-Kia has already covered the regular compact hatch segment with is Niro and Ioniq.

Speaking of which, the powertrain in the Ceed PHEV will be the same as in the Niro plug-in. It's a little down on power compared to the Toyota equivalent, matching a 105 HP 1.6-liter petrol engine with a 61 HP electric motor and 9.8 kWh battery. The Niro version gets to 100 kph (62 mph) in 10.8 seconds using its maximum 141 HP output and will average 1.3 l/100km according to the old NEDC system.

“We are going to introduce it for the wagon, and then decide if it makes sense on other body-types,” says Kia Europe’s marketing chief Artur Martins.

We like the idea of a Ceed PHEV wagon. At this moment, nobody offers one to European compact car customers, though the regular hybrid systems in the new Toyota Corolla may prove appealing.

If that doesn't cut it for you, the Ceed has an old-fashioned 1.4-liter with 100 HP, a 1.0-liter turbo making 120 HP and a 1.4T with 140 HP. The diesel range includes the new 1.6-liter, producing 115 or 136 HP. On top of that, the Proceed brought us a 1.6 turbo making over 200 HP. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed twin-clutch auto.
