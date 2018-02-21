autoevolution
 

All-New Kia Ceed Wagon Rendered into Reality

21 Feb 2018, 19:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Kia shares our deep love for the wagon body. After amazing us with the beautiful Optima SW last year, the Korean automaker will reinvent the Ceed as well.
5 photos
2018 Kia Cee'd SW2018 Kia Cee'd SW2018 Kia Cee'd SW2018 Kia Cee'd SW
We've already seen the all-new generation of the compact car, but only as a hatchback. Next up, Kia will most likely introduce a wagon. Not just any load-lugger though, as last year's Proceed concept suggested a Shooting Brake will be added to the range.

There aren't any spyshots depicting the production version, so this rendering by X-Tomi Design could be accurate. However, we think the "Ceed SW" he created is much closer to the i30 sister car than the famous CLS wagon that went out of production.

We like it, but we don't love it. The Proceed concept symbolized much more than a simple load lugger. It was, in the words of the head of Kia Europe design Gregory Guillaume, a halo car for the Ceed range that’s “reworked and reimagined for a new generation of driver.”

So what's the rendering missing? Well, for starters, some wider rear hips and distinct personality. We know from the Stinger GT that the company can take our collective breath away.

Something else that this project is missing is the touch of Hyundai's N performance division. They have the 2-liter turbo engine which combined with the only Shooting Brake in the compact segment would create something truly desirable.

There's no denying that wagons are currently undergoing a resurrection. There's the new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, today's all-new Volvo V60 and even the Buick Regal TourX. What do we have to do to add a 275 horsepower Kia to that list?

Because for all their curb appeal, SUVs either ride stiffly or don't take corners very well. They are also heavier, more expensive ways of getting around town.
Kia Ceed SW Kia Proceed Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo CLS Shooting Brake Kia
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
KIA models:
KIA cee'dKIA cee'd CompactKIA CeedKIA Ceed CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactKIA Niro Plug-In HybridKIA Niro Plug-In Hybrid Small SUVKIA Picanto X-LineKIA Picanto X-Line MiniAll KIA models  