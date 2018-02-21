All-New Kia Ceed Wagon Rendered into Reality

Kia shares our deep love for the wagon body. After amazing us with the beautiful Optima SW last year, the Korean automaker will reinvent the Ceed as well.

5 photos



There aren't any spyshots depicting the production version, so this rendering by



We like it, but we don't love it. The Proceed concept symbolized much more than a simple load lugger. It was, in the words of the head of Kia Europe design Gregory Guillaume, a halo car for the Ceed range that’s “reworked and reimagined for a new generation of driver.”



So what's the rendering missing? Well, for starters, some wider rear hips and distinct personality. We know from the Stinger GT that the company can take our collective breath away.



Something else that this project is missing is the touch of Hyundai's N performance division. They have the 2-liter turbo engine which combined with the only Shooting Brake in the compact segment would create something truly desirable.



There's no denying that wagons are currently undergoing a resurrection. There's the new



