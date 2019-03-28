autoevolution

Kia Masterpiece Concept Is Proof the South Koreans Got the Big SUV Bug

At the beginning of the year, South Korean manufacturer Kia presented its first truly big SUV, the Telluride. The car was designed specifically for the U.S. market, but the carmaker will export it to other countries as well.

Being the carmaker's largest SUV to date, the Telluride is a big gamble, as it enters a market dominated by local giants and German machines. Yet, the model did open the floodgates of this segment for Kia.

These days, Seoul is host to the local auto show, and Kia wanted to test people’s reaction on the home market by presenting a brand new large SUV concept.

Called Mohave Masterpiece, the concept combines “a large SUV body with a luxurious, high-tech cabin” and “ hints at how the brand could adapt its latest designs and features for the large off-road SUV segment.”

Not many details were released about the model, apart for a few words on the design of the car. Just like the Telluride, the Masterpiece was drawn to be massive and imposing, with the elevated body riding on an unspecified all-wheel-drive system.

At the front, the car boasts a reinterpretation of Kia’s new tiger nose, with grille lines extending across the entire front end and with no separation from the headlamps. The same design is echoed at the rear.

Accompanying the Masterpiece on the floor of the show in Seoul is the Signature, a concept presented last year at the India Auto Expo. Both concepts are, says the carmaker, a sign of things to come.

“An expanding range of SUVs and crossover models has provided the impetus for Kia’s long-term sales growth around the world,” says Kia in a statement.

“The Masterpiece and Signature both provide an insight into how Kia could develop its model line-up in future, in terms of design, layout, and use of technology.”
