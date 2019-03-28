2020 Ford Kuga (Escape) Promises To “Go Further” In April 2019

2 Ford To Reveal “SUV News” At Go Further Event In Amsterdam, New Kuga Incoming

Described as some kind of “ Holy Grail ” by an official from the Blue Oval, the C2 is capable of incorporating mild-hybrid assistance. The 2020 Ford Focus for Europe will premiere the 1.0-liter EcoBoost and an integrated starter/generator driven by belt, connected to a 48-volt electrical system and lithium-ion battery. Curiously enough, the Fiesta Hybrid is not as efficient in terms of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as the Focus Hybrid.It’s certain the Kuga will feature a similar powertrain option, although it remains to be seen if Ford will level up to the 1.5-liter EcoBoost with three cylinders for this application. After all, there’s a significant difference between the Focus and compact crossover in terms of weight.The short teaser published by Ford reveals full-LED headlamps, a rotary gear selector for the eight-speed automatic transmission derived from the 9Txx transaxle developed by General Motors , gloss-black inserts in the front bumper, and K U G A lettering on the trunk lid. The parking camera can also be noticed coming out of the recess where the rear license plate light is located.Photographs of pre-production prototypes and mules show Focus-styled influences for the interior, especially when it comes down to the touchscreen infotainment system’s design. The steering wheel and instrument cluster are also shared with the compact hatchback (and station wagon), but there’s another question we’d like an answer to.Given that the Focus ST is already out there and the Focus RS promises 400 ponies from a mild-hybridized 2.3 EcoBoost, will the Kuga (and Escape) be treated to the know-how of Ford Performance? Fingers crossed that's what the Blue Oval has in the pipeline! Oh, and by the way, the Edge could be replaced in Europe by the seven-seat Kuga with a longer wheelbase than the standard model.