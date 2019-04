Policing the roads in New Hampshire isn’t without its funny perks, as a post on the official Facebook page of the department reveals. This particular incident happened on April 1, which, yes, is April’s Fools, but this was the real deal: police noticed a woman driving while distracted by her phone.They performed a traffic stop and saw that, indeed, the woman was distracted – twofold, actually. She was on her phone but she also had a baby goat in her lap, which, in some states, can be grounds for a proper distracted driving citation. She was also driving without a valid license.“One of our officers just stopped a woman on Main Street who was using her phone and had a baby goat on her lap while driving without a valid license. ,” the PD post reads. “I wish this was another April Fool's joke baaaht it's not & Please don't drive distracted.”An old saying claims old age makes one wiser, but this wasn’t the case here: this driver was 60 and managed to be a danger both to herself and to other motorists with her reckless actions. Police fined her for driving without a valid license and offered her counseling on distracted driving , before sending her on her way.No word on what happened to the baby goat.All jokes aside, pets and animals shouldn’t be transported on any of the front seats but in the back, preferably in carriers or crates, secured by the seatbelt. Dog owners also have the option of buying special seatbelt extensions that secures their best friends and keep them safe in case of an accident.