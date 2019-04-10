Teen Hospitalized With Severe Head Injury While Car Surfing on Skateboard

Another case of car surfing injury is making international headlines, this time after a 15-year-old boy riding a skateboard while hanging on the open window of a running car fell and was severely injured.
The incident occurred on Sunday and, as of now, the teen remains in critical condition. Wichita Police says that 2 teens were riding skateboards on each side of a 2002 Mazda 626, while holding onto the open windows on the passenger side. Only one of the teen fell when he hit a crack in the pavement; the other was able to stop and pull over safely.
All teens were friends and police believe speed and alcohol were not a factor, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said at a press conference, as cited by Kansas.com. The investigation is still ongoing and the driver could face charges, as “vehicles are not designed to pull somebody. They are designed to be ridden in,” as Officer Davidson notes.
Eyewitness have told police that neither teen on skateboards was wearing a helmet or any type of protective gear during the stunt. The car was traveling at least 15 mph at the time of the incident. Bystanders tried to revive the injured teen before medics arrived, but to no success. Apparently, he lost a lot of blood and was unconscious immediately after he fell.
A city ordinance in Wichita notes that no person riding a motorcycle, moped, bike, sled, roller skates, skateboard or even a toy vehicle may attach it or themselves to a moving vehicle on a public road.
Earlier this week, a 10-year-old boy from California was hospitalized with severe injuries after car surfing on his parents’ vehicle. One of the parents was at the wheel when it happened and the boy lost balance, fell from the roof of the car in front of it and was run over.
