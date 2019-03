Adrianna Young from Amherst Township, Virginia, is now 27 years old and has served only 8 months of the total of 54 she was sentenced, for the death of Debra Majkut and the injuries of her son, Jaxon. Jaxon needed extensive surgery after the accident, suffering burns from the exhaust. Since Young is about to be a free woman soon, her attorney would also like to see her drive again.This, despite the fact that she was under the influence and distracted when she caused the fatal crash in July 2015, and even though she pleaded guilty to all charges: aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. Fox 8 reports that, at Young’s most recent hearing, her attorney asked that she have her driving privileges reinstated. She wants to be able to drive to and from work, to counseling sessions and to meetings with her parole officer, apparently.Understandably, the Majkut family and the prosecutors are against the idea. The same judge that granted Young early parole after just 8 months is presiding, and they believe he’s inclined to let her drive again even though he initially hinted her driver’s license would be suspended for life.Speaking with Fox 8, the victim’s husband says Young has already “taken enough” from his family. Since she won’t be serving her full prison sentence for taking a life and causing pain to so many people, she should at least “serve” her lifetime driving ban, he says. Or she might end up doing the same to another family.