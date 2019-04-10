2020 Porsche 911 Review: Something Old, Something New

5 High-Speed Pursuit Ends With Suspect Shooting His Own Tires, Meth Was Involved

3 Woman in Underwear Steals Police Cruiser Right From Under Cops’ Noses

1 Scarlett Johansson Compares Herself to Princess Diana After Car Chase

More on this:

Driver Flees From Police in Nothing But a T-Shirt After Short Chase

A Thomasville, North Carolina man ran into a lot of legal trouble earlier this week, when he refused to get out of his car and chose instead to engage the officers in a short car chase . He also lost his pants in the process – or right before that. 7 photos



He couldn’t. Not only that, but he ended up being cuffed in nothing but a T-shirt, which is how he eventually ran out of his car, trying to make his escape on foot. Again, he didn’t get very far.



“The vehicle stopped on the 800 block of Douglas Drive where the driver jumped out, wearing only a T-shirt, and ran from the car,” the media outlet says. “The woman told police the car belonged to the man who ran away and that they had just met on a dating website.”



That last part, with the “dating website,” should probably serve as indication as to why the man wasn’t wearing any pants when he tried to get away from the cops. On the same note, the officers found his pants in the driver’s seat, including his wallet and ID.



Naz’here Donjele Miles, 25, a resident of Thomasville, was arrested and charged with “misdemeanor fleeing to elude and resisting, delaying and obstructing.” He didn’t tell the cops exactly why he ran away butt naked, so your guess is as good as ours. And our guess is that he was a very, very cheap and straightforward date, if we’re not being too subtle. Police tell MyFox8 that officers noticed a “suspicious vehicle” parked at King Row Park after hours. They observed a man and a woman inside and they turned on the lights on the patrol car, but the driver refused to get out of the car. Instead, he started the engine and drove off, most likely thinking he could elude them.He couldn’t. Not only that, but he ended up being cuffed in nothing but a T-shirt, which is how he eventually ran out of his car, trying to make his escape on foot. Again, he didn’t get very far.“The vehicle stopped on the 800 block of Douglas Drive where the driver jumped out, wearing only a T-shirt, and ran from the car,” the media outlet says. “The woman told police the car belonged to the man who ran away and that they had just met on a dating website.”That last part, with the “dating website,” should probably serve as indication as to why the man wasn’t wearing any pants when he tried to get away from the cops. On the same note, the officers found his pants in the driver’s seat, including his wallet and ID.Naz’here Donjele Miles, 25, a resident of Thomasville, was arrested and charged with “misdemeanor fleeing to elude and resisting, delaying and obstructing.” He didn’t tell the cops exactly why he ran away butt naked, so your guess is as good as ours. And our guess is that he was a very, very cheap and straightforward date, if we’re not being too subtle.