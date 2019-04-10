autoevolution

Driver Flees From Police in Nothing But a T-Shirt After Short Chase

10 Apr 2019, 12:59 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A Thomasville, North Carolina man ran into a lot of legal trouble earlier this week, when he refused to get out of his car and chose instead to engage the officers in a short car chase. He also lost his pants in the process – or right before that.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
Police tell MyFox8 that officers noticed a “suspicious vehicle” parked at King Row Park after hours. They observed a man and a woman inside and they turned on the lights on the patrol car, but the driver refused to get out of the car. Instead, he started the engine and drove off, most likely thinking he could elude them.

He couldn’t. Not only that, but he ended up being cuffed in nothing but a T-shirt, which is how he eventually ran out of his car, trying to make his escape on foot. Again, he didn’t get very far.

“The vehicle stopped on the 800 block of Douglas Drive where the driver jumped out, wearing only a T-shirt, and ran from the car,” the media outlet says. “The woman told police the car belonged to the man who ran away and that they had just met on a dating website.”

That last part, with the “dating website,” should probably serve as indication as to why the man wasn’t wearing any pants when he tried to get away from the cops. On the same note, the officers found his pants in the driver’s seat, including his wallet and ID.

Naz’here Donjele Miles, 25, a resident of Thomasville, was arrested and charged with “misdemeanor fleeing to elude and resisting, delaying and obstructing.” He didn’t tell the cops exactly why he ran away butt naked, so your guess is as good as ours. And our guess is that he was a very, very cheap and straightforward date, if we’re not being too subtle.
lol fail car chase police arrest North Carolina
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 