Driver Flees From Police in Nothing But a T-Shirt After Short Chase

Police tell MyFox8 that officers noticed a “suspicious vehicle” parked at King Row Park after hours. They observed a man and a woman inside and they turned on the lights on the patrol car, but the driver refused to get out of the car. Instead, he started the engine and drove off, most likely thinking he could elude them.He couldn’t. Not only that, but he ended up being cuffed in nothing but a T-shirt, which is how he eventually ran out of his car, trying to make his escape on foot. Again, he didn’t get very far.“The vehicle stopped on the 800 block of Douglas Drive where the driver jumped out, wearing only a T-shirt, and ran from the car,” the media outlet says. “The woman told police the car belonged to the man who ran away and that they had just met on a dating website.”That last part, with the “dating website,” should probably serve as indication as to why the man wasn’t wearing any pants when he tried to get away from the cops. On the same note, the officers found his pants in the driver’s seat, including his wallet and ID.Naz’here Donjele Miles, 25, a resident of Thomasville, was arrested and charged with “misdemeanor fleeing to elude and resisting, delaying and obstructing.” He didn’t tell the cops exactly why he ran away butt naked, so your guess is as good as ours. And our guess is that he was a very, very cheap and straightforward date, if we’re not being too subtle.