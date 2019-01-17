World’s Slowest Chase: Police Cruiser Pursues Mobility Scooter

More on this:

1 Ford Goes into the Electric Scooter Sharing Business By Taking Over Spin

2 Baby-Faced Car Thief, 18, With 77 Crimes And 47 Convictions, Finally Gets Jail

3 65YO Pensioner Drives Mobility Scooter Through Markovec Tunnel, Gets Arrested

4 DUI Conviction Overturned In Appeal Court For Man That Hit Truck With Wheelchair

5 Pensioner Receives Speeding Ticket For Mobility Scooter, Shows System's Faults