World’s Slowest Chase: Police Cruiser Pursues Mobility Scooter

It’s one thing to drive a mobility scooter down to the supermarket or around town to run errands, but it’s an entirely different one if you take it out on the motorway.
While this isn’t exactly illegal in the U.K., police recommend against it. As Wales Online notes in light of the most recent incident that also became a viral video, police advise against riding a scooter down dual carriageways that have a speed limit over 50 mph.
This means that, if you do it, expect to become a part of the world’s slowest chase, because one police cruiser will pursue you until you have exited the motorway. It happened most recently last week, in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, UK, on the A470 motorway.
Video of the incident is available at the bottom of the page, with Viral Hog saying that the person who shot it found the scene too hilarious to pass on the chance of immortalizing it for eternity. After all, it’s not that often that you get to see a police car slowly pursuing a scooter.
South Wales Police tells Wales Online that, though apparently hilarious, an incident of this type has the potential to become dangerous. On this particular occasion, they received several calls about the mobility scooter driving down the dual motorway, so they decided it was best if they made sure the driver exited the road as quickly and as safely as possible.
“Officers located the scooter and its driver on the northbound carriageway between Abercynon and Pentrebach,” a spokesperson for the police says. “The man was escorted along the carriageway by a police vehicle to the Pentrebach exit in order to ensure his safety and that of other motorists.”
Because a mobility scooter reaches speeds of only 8 mph, police recommend you “avoid using dual carriageways with a speed limit of over 50mph. You must use an amber flashing light for visibility if you use a class 3 invalid carriage on a dual carriageway.”
This means that, if you do it, expect to become a part of the world’s slowest chase, because one police cruiser will pursue you until you have exited the motorway. It happened most recently last week, in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, UK, on the A470 motorway.
Video of the incident is available at the bottom of the page, with Viral Hog saying that the person who shot it found the scene too hilarious to pass on the chance of immortalizing it for eternity. After all, it’s not that often that you get to see a police car slowly pursuing a scooter.
South Wales Police tells Wales Online that, though apparently hilarious, an incident of this type has the potential to become dangerous. On this particular occasion, they received several calls about the mobility scooter driving down the dual motorway, so they decided it was best if they made sure the driver exited the road as quickly and as safely as possible.
“Officers located the scooter and its driver on the northbound carriageway between Abercynon and Pentrebach,” a spokesperson for the police says. “The man was escorted along the carriageway by a police vehicle to the Pentrebach exit in order to ensure his safety and that of other motorists.”
Because a mobility scooter reaches speeds of only 8 mph, police recommend you “avoid using dual carriageways with a speed limit of over 50mph. You must use an amber flashing light for visibility if you use a class 3 invalid carriage on a dual carriageway.”