65-Year-Old Florida Woman Whacks Car Thief With Baseball Bat: “Pi-yah!”

Here’s one grandma you don’t want to mess with: a 65-year-old woman from Gainesville, Florida, heard a noise outside her apartment and saw a man trying to break into her car. So she took matters into her own hands.

She took a baseball bat and prepared to chase him away. She slowly opened the door and peered outside, but the suspect (later identified as Antonio Mosley) saw her too and charged at her.



“I took that bat and hit him upside the head, like ‘pi-yah,’” the woman says. The man’s reaction was unsurprising but none the less funny because of it: “Ow!” And he ran away.



The woman says that, in his desperate dash to safety, the man left his pants, shirt and one sock behind. A police dog tracked him to a nearby mobile home park, and cops brought him back to Gainey to identify him. She recognized him by the bump on his head, which she had given him only shortly before.



“He better be glad I didn’t have a gun. Because I would have shot him,” Gainey says. She played softball in high school so she’s still good with a bat, though. “But this is my gun right here [the baseball bat’. Because I gone ‘Pi-yah!’” she adds.



Mosley was booked on burglary and drug charges and is still in custody. Gainey was neither hurt nor did she have her



