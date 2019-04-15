3 Naked Florida Women Lead Police on Insane High-Speed Chase

Three Florida women got into a world of trouble after trying to elude police responding to a call of indecent exposure. The women were “air drying” after taking a shower at a rest stop, but they sped off before the responding officer was done questioning them.

The officer started questioning the women, later identified as Cecilia Eunique Young (19), Jeniyah McLeod (19) and Oasis Shakira McLeod (18). They said they’d left an apartment because of an altercation and had pulled over in their 2009



However, before the cops were done with them, the women jumped into the car and sped off. The Sentra was later found empty in the parking lot of a convenience store: the ladies had put on their clothes and had gone inside for a spot of shopping.



As police waited outside, one of the ladies tried to attack them with a baseball bat (pink, because of course), while the 18-year-old McLeod jumped at the wheel and tried to run them over with the car. An insane, high-speed chase ensued, the conclusion of which you can also see in the video at the bottom of the page. It took 2 popped tires and a PIT maneuver to get them to stop.



After that one officer kicked down the driver side window, the women still wouldn’t go down without a fight: “The trio, arms interlocked, resisted arrest to the point that each was tasered before being taken into custody,” The Smoking Gun writes.



“The women were charged with fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, and marijuana possession. The younger McLeod was also hit with a DUI count,” adds the same publication, citing the police report.



