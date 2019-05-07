2020 Porsche 911 Speedster Priced at $274,500 in the U.S., Order Books Open

autoevolution

Seventy years of sports car manufacturing condensed in one car: this is how Porsche is presenting the new 911 Speedster, a machine meant to be both a nod to the Porsches of early days and a bridge that links past to present.
Shortly after it said it started production for the model on Tuesday, the carmaker announced pricing for the Speedster on the U.S. market, along with the opening of the order books: in America, the open-top will retail from $274,500, not including a $1,250 delivery.

Only 1,948 units of the car will ever be made, and it’s likely the production run will be spoken for in no time. Customers who order one should expect to have the car delivered by the end of the year.

The 911 is powered by a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer engine sourced from the GT3, but developing 10 ps more that in that version, namely 510 ps. Acceleration time for this model is rated at 4 seconds, and the top speed stands at 192 mph (310 kph).

Visually, the 911 Speedster is a melange of other Porsches. For instance, the GT3 donated the front apron, the GT3 Touring inspired the spoiler and the apron at the rear, while the wings come straight from the 911 R.

The element that makes the car unique, the soft fabric top, is detachable by hand after pushing a button to release the locking hook at the windscreen frame. Once removed, it can be stored behind the two seats, under the electrically-operated lid.

More visual enhancements are possible via a Heritage design package that adds Black and Cognac interior, detailing on the front fascia and wings and two-digit decals for the doors and front lid. Going for such a package will cost an extra $24,510.

As an extra, there will also be a 911 Speedster chronograph offered exclusively for buyers, priced at $12,911.
