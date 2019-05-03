Of Course I Still Love You Malfunction Grounds Falcon 9

5 Teen Hospitalized With Severe Head Injury While Car Surfing on Skateboard

4 Box With $30,000 Spills on The Highway, Police Beg Drivers to Bring it Back

3 Florida Driver Flees Police, Calls a Lyft When His Car Breaks Down

2 New Jersey Driver Swings Machete at Motorist in Road Rage Altercation

1 Father Unknowingly Serves as Getaway Driver For Son Robbing Bank

More on this:

20YO Woman Charged After Girl Falls Off The Hood of Moving Car

A Florida woman is facing a felony charge after a 13-year-old girl fell of the hood of her car, as she drove it on the streets near Deltona Middle School, where the girl went to. 7 photos



Alexia Heckendorn, 20, is facing a child abuse charge for her part in the whole thing. She let the girl get on the hood of her car and drove off with her like that. The girl slid and fell off when the car made a turn, and suffered a concussion, bruises and road rash scrapes in the process.



Shaneka Brown, the teen’s mother, says that she got a call from one of the girl’s friends about the accident. She told her that the teen had been hit by a different car, which had fled the scene. “It didn't make sense. Y'all are saying she got hit by a car, but then they moved her, and I'm like, 'What color is the car?' Every time I'm asking them something, they get more irritated with me,” Brown says for the media outlet.



Eventually, she found out that the girl had been on the hood of Heckendorn’s car, but police are still working to find out how she got there. Parents for the other girls, passengers in the vehicle, say that “the driver tried telling the victim to get off of the hood, but the victim thought it was funny and was laughing as the car started moving.” Another possibility is that she was car surfing and had asked the driver to let her do it.



Whatever the finer details of the incident, Heckendorn has been arrested and is facing a felony charge for her part in it. As an adult, she should have never let a teen ride on the hood of a moving vehicle, or if the teen got there without her consent, drive off with her like that. However, accounts on why the girl was on top of the car vary, NBC affiliate WESH2 points out. The girl’s mother insists that the incident happened because of a criminal act on the driver’s part, but other passengers in the car say that the girl was “ car surfing ” at her own request.Alexia Heckendorn, 20, is facing a child abuse charge for her part in the whole thing. She let the girl get on the hood of her car and drove off with her like that. The girl slid and fell off when the car made a turn, and suffered a concussion, bruises and road rash scrapes in the process.Shaneka Brown, the teen’s mother, says that she got a call from one of the girl’s friends about the accident. She told her that the teen had been hit by a different car, which had fled the scene. “It didn't make sense. Y'all are saying she got hit by a car, but then they moved her, and I'm like, 'What color is the car?' Every time I'm asking them something, they get more irritated with me,” Brown says for the media outlet.Eventually, she found out that the girl had been on the hood of Heckendorn’s car, but police are still working to find out how she got there. Parents for the other girls, passengers in the vehicle, say that “the driver tried telling the victim to get off of the hood, but the victim thought it was funny and was laughing as the car started moving.” Another possibility is that she was car surfing and had asked the driver to let her do it.Whatever the finer details of the incident, Heckendorn has been arrested and is facing a felony charge for her part in it. As an adult, she should have never let a teen ride on the hood of a moving vehicle, or if the teen got there without her consent, drive off with her like that.