10-Year-Old Boy Surfs on Parents’ Car, is Run Over

8 Apr 2019, 11:43 UTC
by
Two parents from California City, California, are now under police investigation after their 10-year-old boy was hospitalized with injuries caused by being run over while “car surfing.”
Despite being the cause of numerous deaths and head injuries, “car surfing” is still a thing. It involves one or two people riding on top of a moving car, preferably while a third party films the whole thing to post it online.

This time, though, it wasn’t some irresponsible teenager agreeing to be the driver of the vehicle, but the parents of the boy who ended up hurt. ABC23 reports that the boy was on top of the car when he lost balance, fell down and was run over by the vehicle.

He was admitted to the hospital with several injuries but is expected to make a full, albeit very long, recovery. A source close to the family reveals that the boy has suffered a broken pelvis, two broken shoulders and fractured ribs, for which he will require surgery. He also has internal bleeding and doctors haven’t been able to pinpoint the cause for it just yet.

Charges may be pending for the parents, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

In November 2018, an Uber driver was charged with manslaughter in the September 2018 death of a teen he had allowed to car surf on his Toyota Highlander. The teenager had been out drinking with friends and had summoned an Uber to get home.

When they got inside the car, they offered the driver $70 to let 2 of them climb on the roof of the car to “surf,” but they withdrew the offer because they thought it was too much money. Some minutes into the ride, they offered him $40 for the same thing, and he said yes.

Only one of the boys fell from the roof and hit his head on the pavement. He made him home ok but died in his sleep that night, from a head injury caused in the fall. The driver pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge.
