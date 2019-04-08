Dark Side of the Moon Looks Eerie in Photos Taken by SpaceIL Beresheet Lander

10-Year-Old Boy Surfs on Parents’ Car, is Run Over

Two parents from California City, California, are now under police investigation after their 10-year-old boy was hospitalized with injuries caused by being run over while “car surfing.” 6 photos



This time, though, it wasn’t some irresponsible teenager agreeing to be the driver of the vehicle, but the parents of the boy who ended up hurt.



He was admitted to the hospital with several injuries but is expected to make a full, albeit very long, recovery. A source close to the family reveals that the boy has suffered a broken pelvis, two broken shoulders and fractured ribs, for which he will require surgery. He also has internal bleeding and doctors haven’t been able to pinpoint the cause for it just yet.



Charges may be pending for the parents, depending on the outcome of the investigation.



In November 2018, an



When they got inside the car, they offered the driver $70 to let 2 of them climb on the roof of the car to “surf,” but they withdrew the offer because they thought it was too much money. Some minutes into the ride, they offered him $40 for the same thing, and he said yes.



