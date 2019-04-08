Tesla Model S Standard Range Removed From UK Configurator

Once again, Tesla decided to simply the range of battery options. But this time around, the change happened in the United Kingdom instead of the Palo Alto-based automaker’s stomping ground.
Without further beating around the bush, UK customers can no longer order the Model S in Standard Range flavor. In other words, pricing levels up to £78,850 as the Long Range becomes the entry-level battery option.
Standard Range models are still available in inventory with delivery miles, but their numbers are too limited to matter. In a few months’ time, these cars will be gone, leaving the Long Range to carry the torch forward. Adding insult to injury, Tesla increased the price by 3 percent on average across the board, including the ever-popular Model 3.
The automaker’s dealer network is under review as we speak. Facing pressure from the board and shareholders, Tesla plans to close up to 20 percent of the stores in the United States of America. Pushing towards an online-only sales model would cut costs, helping the company’s financial situation in the long run.
On the New European Driving Cycle, the Model S with the Long Range option offers up to 393 miles. Make that 89 more than the discontinued Standard Range. Updating to the Performance drops the range to 381 miles. On the upside, acceleration to 62 mph (100 km/h) drops from 4.1 to three seconds.
The range-topping Model S is available from £86,350 in the United Kingdom including value-added tax. Ludicrous Mode is an option that adds £11,500 to the price, bringing the total to £97,850. Black paintwork, 19-inch wheels, a glass roof, all-black interior with carbon-fiber décor, and a dark headliner come standard.
Optional extras worth mentioning include the carbon-fiber spoiler, red-painted brake calipers, and Premium Upgrades Package. Also in the United Kingdom, the Model X starts at £74,500 while Model 3 deliveries will begin in the second half of 2019.
Pricing information for the Model Y for the United Kingdom isn’t available at the time of writing.
