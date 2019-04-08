autoevolution

Here Are the Insane Jeep Gladiator Concepts for the 2019 Easter Safari

8 Apr 2019, 13:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
Starting later this week, the Moab area of Utah will once again become home to the off-road lovers from across the Americas. And this time too Jeep has some very special treats prepared for them.
19 photos
Jeep M-715 Five-QuarterJeep M-715 Five-QuarterJeep M-715 Five-QuarterJeep FlatbillJeep FlatbillJeep FlatbillJeep Gladiator GravityJeep Gladiator GravityJeep Gladiator GravityJeep J6Jeep J6Jeep J6Jeep JT ScramblerJeep JT ScramblerJeep JT ScramblerJeep WayoutJeep WayoutJeep Wayout
Last year, Jeep and its partner in crime Mopar presented seven concepts for the off-roading event. This year, the number of cars drops to six, but the excitement levels they produce are significantly higher.

That’s because this year we have concepts based on the recently presented Gladiator. All of the six cars are in fact based on the carmaker’s pickup in one way or another, as a testimony of what the car means for the brand as of this year.

Starting off the parade is the Jeep Wayout, a truck for outdoor living that comes complete with a two-persons elevated tent and 37-inch mud tires. Powering it is the only engine available for the Gladiator range so far, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.

Next in line is the Jeep Flatbill, a speck of yellow and white meant to serve as a transport for at times more exciting machines, motocross bikes. The same Pentastar V6 is used here as well.

The Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter wants to be a resto-mod based on a 1968 M-715 military vehicle, powered by a 6.2-liter HEMI V8. It is perhaps the most stunning to look at from the bunch.

The Jeep J6 is the one that stands out mostly thanks to its bright blue color, which is supposed to be a tribute to the 1978 Jeep Honcho.

The Jeep JT Scrambler is based on the Gladiator Rubicon, but has had a million parts transplanted so that it could seamlessly handle the nine days of torture in Moab.

The Gladiator Gravity rounds up this year’s presentation as the perfect rock climber thanks to Mopar parts and the increase in torque and power achieved by using a cold air intake and a cat-back exhaust system.
2019 jeep easter safari concepts jeep easter safari concepts jeep Flatbill jeep M-715 Five-Quarter Jeep J6 Jeep JT Scrambler Jeep
press release
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
JEEP models:
JEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVJEEP GladiatorJEEP Gladiator Midsize PickupJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVAll JEEP models  
 
 