Here Are the Insane Jeep Gladiator Concepts for the 2019 Easter Safari

Starting later this week, the Moab area of Utah will once again become home to the off-road lovers from across the Americas. And this time too Jeep has some very special treats prepared for them.

19 photos



That’s because this year we have concepts based on the recently presented



Starting off the parade is the Jeep Wayout, a truck for outdoor living that comes complete with a two-persons elevated tent and 37-inch mud tires. Powering it is the only engine available for the Gladiator range so far, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.



Next in line is the Jeep Flatbill, a speck of yellow and white meant to serve as a transport for at times more exciting machines, motocross bikes. The same Pentastar V6 is used here as well.



The Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter wants to be a resto-mod based on a 1968 M-715 military vehicle, powered by a 6.2-liter HEMI V8. It is perhaps the most stunning to look at from the bunch.



The Jeep J6 is the one that stands out mostly thanks to its bright blue color, which is supposed to be a tribute to the 1978 Jeep Honcho.



The Jeep JT Scrambler is based on the Gladiator Rubicon, but has had a million parts transplanted so that it could seamlessly handle the nine days of torture in Moab.



The Gladiator Gravity rounds up this year’s presentation as the perfect rock climber thanks to Mopar parts and the increase in torque and power achieved by using a cold air intake and a cat-back exhaust system. Last year, Jeep and its partner in crime Mopar presented seven concepts for the off-roading event. This year, the number of cars drops to six, but the excitement levels they produce are significantly higher.That’s because this year we have concepts based on the recently presented Gladiator . All of the six cars are in fact based on the carmaker’s pickup in one way or another, as a testimony of what the car means for the brand as of this year.Starting off the parade is the Jeep Wayout, a truck for outdoor living that comes complete with a two-persons elevated tent and 37-inch mud tires. Powering it is the only engine available for the Gladiator range so far, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6.Next in line is the Jeep Flatbill, a speck of yellow and white meant to serve as a transport for at times more exciting machines, motocross bikes. The same Pentastar V6 is used here as well.The Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter wants to be a resto-mod based on a 1968 M-715 military vehicle, powered by a 6.2-liter HEMI V8. It is perhaps the most stunning to look at from the bunch.The Jeep J6 is the one that stands out mostly thanks to its bright blue color, which is supposed to be a tribute to the 1978 Jeep Honcho.The Jeep JT Scrambler is based on the Gladiator Rubicon, but has had a million parts transplanted so that it could seamlessly handle the nine days of torture in Moab.The Gladiator Gravity rounds up this year’s presentation as the perfect rock climber thanks to Mopar parts and the increase in torque and power achieved by using a cold air intake and a cat-back exhaust system.