2019 Jeep Easter Safari Concepts Shows in First Images

Last year’s invasion of seven Jeep concepts specifically designed for the 52nd edition of the Easter Jeep Safari is a tough act to match. Even so, the American carmaker will nevertheless try to beat its own performance and to prove it, Jeep released on Tuesday two images of the cars it will be bringing to the Moab area in Utah.

“The Jeep and Mopar brands have created several concept vehicles for the annual Easter Jeep Safari,” says the carmaker in a brief statement.



“These images hint at two of the new concept vehicles that will head to Moab, April 13-21. Look for more information and images soon.”



The Moab off-roading event is now in its fifth decade. It started in 1967 when Jeep staged at the location of the so-called Safari.



