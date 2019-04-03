autoevolution

Tesla Autopilot Hardware 3.0 to Be Revealed by the End of April

Arguably the most advanced autonomous driving system currently on the market, Tesla’s Autopilot is about to get a major upgrade by the end of the month.
First offered on the Model S in 2014, the system in its current hardware-software configuration has shown both extraordinary capabilities and unpredictable shortcoming since its introduction. And more of both categories will come soon.

As per Tesla, Autopilot hardware version 3.0, already in production, will be presented during an April 19 at an investors’ meeting at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto.

“Tesla is making significant progress in the development of its autonomous driving software and hardware, including our FSD computer, which is currently in production and which will enable full-self driving via future over-the-air software updates,” the company said according to Electrek.

“With a number of very exciting developments coming in the weeks and months ahead, Tesla will host investors on the morning of April 19th at our headquarters in Palo Alto to provide a deep dive into our self-driving technology and road map.”

The fact that the system is currently in production does not necessarily mean it will also make it into Tesla cars right away, as tests possibly via the Early Access Program will probably have to be made.

On the whole 3.0 is supposed to be a major technological breakthrough that will enable cars to literally become self-driving. Being described as a neural network accelerator, the system is backed by a Tesla-designed processor that is supposed to be 10 times more powerful than the current version.

The market arrival of a full self-driving Autopilot is projected to taka place by the end of the year.

Although it will be received with great enthusiasm by fans, Autopilot 3.0 will probably continue to give safety organizations headaches.

In late 2018, Euro NCAP declared the system as a poorly understood one, that can lead to people trusting their lives to the car for no good reason.
