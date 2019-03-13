autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Autopilot Prices to Go “Back to Normal” on Monday Because Musk Said So

13 Mar 2019, 10:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
There’s something very strange going on in the decision-making process at Tesla, or at least when it comes to communicating certain decisions. In just two weeks, Tesla customers have been taunted with moving all sales online and significant price cuts for the Autopilot, only to be announced that neither decision actually stands. 
3 photos
Post-impact photo of the PromobotMoment of impact between Model S and Promobot
On Monday, Tesla announced it will no longer close most of its stores, and decided to partially support the introduction of the $35,000 Model 3 by hiking prices for the “more expensive variants of Model 3, as well as Model S and X.”

The announcement was also tweeted by Elon Musk that same day. In one of the replies to this original tweet, Musk said “In retrospect, lower price shouldn’t have been offered,” and argued that it “was done so because some simply couldn’t afford it.”

Although those who couldn’t afford it still can’t, Musk said “prices revert to normal on Monday” (March 18, probably).

Normally, the price for the Autopilot is $4,000 after delivery while Full Self-Driving costs $7,000. Tesla said last week it will cut prices to $2,000 for the Autopilot and to $3,000 for the Full Self-Driving for “a customer who previously hadn’t purchased Autopilot plus Full Self-Driving.”

For those who did purchase it, Tesla was to offer an invitation to Tesla’s Early Access Program (EAP). It’s unclear whether this offer still stands.

All these back and forth decisions have been prompted by the launch of the $35,000 Model 3, and we’re now anxiously wait to see whether Tesla will have a change of mind about that too.

If not canceled because it “shouldn’t have been offered,” this variant of the world’s most popular electric car will offer a range of 220 miles (354 km), naught to 60 mph acceleration time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h).

tesla autopilot Tesla Model 3 Elon Musk autopilot prices
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 