Autopilot Prices to Go “Back to Normal” on Monday Because Musk Said So

There’s something very strange going on in the decision-making process at Tesla, or at least when it comes to communicating certain decisions. In just two weeks, Tesla customers have been taunted with moving all sales online and significant price cuts for the Autopilot, only to be announced that neither decision actually stands.

The announcement was also tweeted by Elon Musk that same day. In one of the replies to this original tweet, Musk said “In retrospect, lower price shouldn’t have been offered,” and argued that it “was done so because some simply couldn’t afford it.”



Although those who couldn’t afford it still can’t, Musk said “prices revert to normal on Monday” (March 18, probably).



Normally, the price for the Autopilot is $4,000 after delivery while Full Self-Driving costs $7,000. Tesla said last week it will cut prices to $2,000 for the Autopilot and to $3,000 for the Full Self-Driving for “a customer who previously hadn’t purchased Autopilot plus Full Self-Driving.”



For those who did purchase it, Tesla was to offer an invitation to Tesla’s Early Access Program (EAP). It’s unclear whether this offer still stands.



All these back and forth decisions have been prompted by the launch of the $35,000



If not canceled because it “shouldn’t have been offered,” this variant of the world’s most popular electric car will offer a range of 220 miles (354 km), naught to 60 mph acceleration time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h).



