RevoZport Offers Two Body Kits For Tesla’s Model 3

Love it or hate it, the Model 3 is a sales success that overshadows the Nissan Leaf. For the sake of comparison, Tesla sold 139,782 examples of the breed in 2018 in the United States despite the fact the entry-level battery option wasn’t available. Nissan, on the other hand, made do with 14,715 units. 9 photos



First things first, the R-Zentric Model 3S Strasse Aerokit will set you back $5,500. Available in gloss, matte, and forged-carbon finishes, the package includes side skirts, rear bumper skirts, an aerodynamic diffuser, and trunk spoiler.



The R-Zentric Model 3R Aerokit (pictured in red) consists of 15 pieces, retailing at $9,500. The highlights of this package are the M3R GT spoiler, front splitter with side blades, extended fenders and side skirts, and rear ground tunnel system. All are made from a carbon kevlar composite material, and available finishes include either gloss or matte.



It’s worth highlighting that both cars in the photo gallery ride on



As for the 3S, the Klassen CS15-D complement the blue paintwork rather nicely! Speaking of the 3R, the contents of the body kit are available on an individual basis as well. The trunk spoiler is the cheapest at $590 while the front splitter with go-faster uprights comes in at $1,800.



In related news, Tesla will roll out the Model 3 in Europe starting next month. Polestar has a direct competitor with the 2 electric sedan, which will go official in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with Android-based touchscreen infotainment, in the ballpark of 400 horsepower, and in the neighborhood of 300 miles (483 kilometers) of driving range.