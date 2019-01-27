RevoZport Offers Two Body Kits For Tesla’s Model 3

autoevolution
Love it or hate it, the Model 3 is a sales success that overshadows the Nissan Leaf. For the sake of comparison, Tesla sold 139,782 examples of the breed in 2018 in the United States despite the fact the entry-level battery option wasn’t available. Nissan, on the other hand, made do with 14,715 units.
Given how many Model 3 vehicles are on the road, the aftermarket took notice. RevoZport is one of the first companies to offer upgrades for Tesla models, and the Model 3 is no exception. In fact, customers can choose between two body kits.

First things first, the R-Zentric Model 3S Strasse Aerokit will set you back $5,500. Available in gloss, matte, and forged-carbon finishes, the package includes side skirts, rear bumper skirts, an aerodynamic diffuser, and trunk spoiler.

The R-Zentric Model 3R Aerokit (pictured in red) consists of 15 pieces, retailing at $9,500. The highlights of this package are the M3R GT spoiler, front splitter with side blades, extended fenders and side skirts, and rear ground tunnel system. All are made from a carbon kevlar composite material, and available finishes include either gloss or matte.

It’s worth highlighting that both cars in the photo gallery ride on aftermarket wheels, which cost extra. The track-focused 3R sports 21-inch forged aluminum wheels, an extended track width by 15 millimeters on each side, and 255- plus 305-mm tires at the front and rear.

As for the 3S, the Klassen CS15-D complement the blue paintwork rather nicely! Speaking of the 3R, the contents of the body kit are available on an individual basis as well. The trunk spoiler is the cheapest at $590 while the front splitter with go-faster uprights comes in at $1,800.

In related news, Tesla will roll out the Model 3 in Europe starting next month. Polestar has a direct competitor with the 2 electric sedan, which will go official in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with Android-based touchscreen infotainment, in the ballpark of 400 horsepower, and in the neighborhood of 300 miles (483 kilometers) of driving range.
