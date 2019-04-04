autoevolution

Tesla Autopilot Update Now Allows Lane Changes Without Turn Stalk Confirmation

4 Apr 2019, 9:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
According to figures provided by Tesla, since the introduction of the Navigate on Autopilot feature in 2018 owners of electric cars have traveled around 66 million miles with the system engaged, and 9 million lane changes were performed. And now comes an update for the many miles ahead.
3 photos
Post-impact photo of the PromobotMoment of impact between Model S and Promobot
Until this week, lane changes decided by the system needed to be confirmed by the driver by engaging the turn stalk. With this latest update, such a confirmation will no longer be required, as a means to create a “more seamless active guidance experience.”

Some tampering with the car’s settings needs to be done for the update to work. In the Autopilot Settings menu, the Customize Navigate on Autopilot button now reveals three additional settings – Enable at Start of Every Trip, Require Lane Change Confirmation, and Lane Change Notification.

The first setting, Enable at Start of Every Trip tells Autopilot to automatically turn on each time a navigation route is entered. This means whenever a car is on a highway and a target location is selected, the setting will be on by default.

In the Require Lane Change Confirmation menu, the driver has the option to choose No when prompted. If this is selected, lane changes will take place with no need for confirmation from the driver.

The Lane Change Notification setting tells the car to notify the driver about upcoming lane changes by audio and visual warnings. For cars manufactured after August 2017, warnings about lane changes can also be relayed via vibrations in the steering wheel, says the company.

Choosing to offer three ways through which drivers are made aware of lane changes is a safety feature meant to replace the lack of turn stalk confirmation.

“Each of these notifications is meant to provide drivers with the opportunity to check their surroundings and determine whether they want to cancel the lane change before it’s made,” explains Tesla.

“Cancellations can be made by moving the car’s turn signal or by pressing the lane change cancellation pop-up notification on the car’s touchscreen.”

Despite not having to confirm lane changes, Autopilot still doesn’t make cars autonomous, and the driver’s hands on the steering wheel are still needed for the car to proceed.

Tesla says the new update has already been tested for about half a million miles through the Early Access Program. The global rollout of the update has begun on April 3 for customers in the U.S., with more markets to follow.
tesla navigate on autopilot tesla autopilot update Tesla lane change lane change confirmation
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 