Jeweler Who Gave Elon Musk Custom Diamond Ring Gets Locked Inside His Own Tesla

Time to ask for that flashy present back: celebrity jeweler Ben Baller, the guy who makes custom pieces for anyone from Michael Jackson to Kanye West, and who made a show-of-appreciation diamond ring for Elon Musk in December last year, got locked inside his beloved Tesla. 15 photos



A few days ago, Baller took to social



“I wish this was a f***ing joke,” he says. “I’m locked inside my f***ing Tesla. I know I’ve been the Tesla fan, I’ve said so many good things about Tesla. But I’ve been locked in the car now for 37 minutes f***ing waiting for roadside assistance.”



To prove that he’s telling the truth, he tries all the possible ways of opening the front door from the inside, including pulling on the handle. In case of a power outage or if the car’s computer dies, this should act as the manual release, but in this case, it’s simply not working. Either he’s not pulling hard enough, or the malfunction is so severe that not even the manual release is working.



Ironically, in December, Baller created his first custom piece that he offered as present. He reached out to Musk and offered him a $400,000 diamond and ruby ring, as his way of thanking him for creating “almost 50,000 jobs to Americans and putting USA back on the map as a serious contender in the auto industry.”



Musk said thanks and (probably) accepted the generous present. Time to give it back or, at the very least, give the guy a proper explanation for what went wrong.



Baller was eventually freed from his Tesla and found it in his heard to laugh it off. Such door malfunctions are not rare and they sometimes have tragic consequences. One *Warning:

Please note that the video below contains graphic language that may offend.



@QTRResearch @markbspiegel @tslaqpodcast @TeslaCharts $TSLA $TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/q1DQvBtCaK — Stock Sharks (@stocksharks_) March 31, 2019



What if Lebron called Tesla and had them lock me in my car last night? He got that kind of juice for sure. Smh. — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) March 30, 2019



It's embarrassing that Boeing/Lockheed need to use a Russian engine on Atlas, but that engine design is brilliant — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2018