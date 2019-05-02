Watch Blue Origin New Shepard Ace New Test Flight

Box With $30,000 Spills on The Highway, Police Beg Drivers to Bring it Back

You know what they say… “finders keepers.” Well, it doesn’t apply in this particular case, when drivers pulled over and picked up cash on the highway in Grand Haven, Michigan. 19 photos



Apparently, one man placed $30,000 in a cardboard box, put it in the bed of the truck and then, forgetting he had it there, drove off. The box either fell out as he was driving or money started flying out of it (not that it matters all that much), but much of the cash ended up on the road.



When the driver finally realized what was happening, it was already too late. Police recovered about $2,500 on the spot, and a few drivers came and gave back the money they’d found after the initial plea.



“Yesterday, two 17 year old men from Grand Haven turned in $630. Today a woman from West Olive turned in $3880,” the police say on



As of the time of writing, this post is getting plenty of positive feedback from the community, with people praising those who returned the money. However, it doesn’t have an update with more information on good samaritans doing the same.



A similar but more serious incident happened in December last year in New Jersey, when an



