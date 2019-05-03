autoevolution

Father Unknowingly Serves as Getaway Driver For Son Robbing Bank

3 May 2019, 11:36 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Bank robberies are usually more spectacular in the movies, but this is real life: a father from Maine unknowingly serves as the driver of the getaway car for the son that robbed a local bank.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
Keith Tilton was driving around with his 39-year-old son Joseph Donald Tilton, trying to convince him to join a drug rehabilitation program. Just that morning, the son had asked the father for a loan, but the father could only give him $15.

Instead of agreeing to rehab, the son told the father he had a check he needed to cash, so they drove up to a bank in Lewiston, Maine. The father waited outside, while the son went in to “cash” that check. He came back in a few minutes and they drove off: the father dropped the son off some distance away, the Sun-Journal reports.

Then, the father headed back home, which, ironically, took him past the same bank. He had no idea what had just happened but, when he got close to the bank and he saw the police cars, he started to catch on. Right at that moment, an eyewitness was describing to cops the getaway vehicle, so the father was instantly pulled over.

He told police about his drug-addicted son and the events of that day, and he will not be facing any charges for his part in what happened because he didn’t know what exactly it was.

Meanwhile, police arrested the son near where his father had dropped him off – apparently, that’s the place where he was dealing narcotics. He stole $620 in cash but refused to say what he’d done with the money – all police searches have come up empty.

The son was charged with felony robbery and theft, and has had bail set at $50,000 cash. He has priors and has just wrapped up one sentence at a Maine prison.
police getaway car driver theft Maine
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactAll car models  
 
 