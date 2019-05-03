Father Unknowingly Serves as Getaway Driver For Son Robbing Bank

Bank robberies are usually more spectacular in the movies, but this is real life: a father from Maine unknowingly serves as the driver of the getaway car for the son that robbed a local bank.
Keith Tilton was driving around with his 39-year-old son Joseph Donald Tilton, trying to convince him to join a drug rehabilitation program. Just that morning, the son had asked the father for a loan, but the father could only give him $15.
Instead of agreeing to rehab, the son told the father he had a check he needed to cash, so they drove up to a bank in Lewiston, Maine. The father waited outside, while the son went in to “cash” that check. He came back in a few minutes and they drove off: the father dropped the son off some distance away, the Sun-Journal reports.
Then, the father headed back home, which, ironically, took him past the same bank. He had no idea what had just happened but, when he got close to the bank and he saw the police cars, he started to catch on. Right at that moment, an eyewitness was describing to cops the getaway vehicle, so the father was instantly pulled over.
He told police about his drug-addicted son and the events of that day, and he will not be facing any charges for his part in what happened because he didn’t know what exactly it was.
Meanwhile, police arrested the son near where his father had dropped him off – apparently, that’s the place where he was dealing narcotics. He stole $620 in cash but refused to say what he’d done with the money – all police searches have come up empty.
The son was charged with felony robbery and theft, and has had bail set at $50,000 cash. He has priors and has just wrapped up one sentence at a Maine prison.
Instead of agreeing to rehab, the son told the father he had a check he needed to cash, so they drove up to a bank in Lewiston, Maine. The father waited outside, while the son went in to “cash” that check. He came back in a few minutes and they drove off: the father dropped the son off some distance away, the Sun-Journal reports.
Then, the father headed back home, which, ironically, took him past the same bank. He had no idea what had just happened but, when he got close to the bank and he saw the police cars, he started to catch on. Right at that moment, an eyewitness was describing to cops the getaway vehicle, so the father was instantly pulled over.
He told police about his drug-addicted son and the events of that day, and he will not be facing any charges for his part in what happened because he didn’t know what exactly it was.
Meanwhile, police arrested the son near where his father had dropped him off – apparently, that’s the place where he was dealing narcotics. He stole $620 in cash but refused to say what he’d done with the money – all police searches have come up empty.
The son was charged with felony robbery and theft, and has had bail set at $50,000 cash. He has priors and has just wrapped up one sentence at a Maine prison.