New Jersey Driver Swings Machete at Motorist in Road Rage Altercation

2 May 2019, 16:23 UTC ·
by
You know you’ve got a bad temper when you travel with a machete in your car. A 29-year-old man from New Jersey was arrested after a road rage altercation in which he tried to attack another driver with a machete.
According to the police records obtained by NJ.com, the altercation began in Gloucester County, when Michael F. Roller started throwing various objects at another car at an intersection. No reason was given for this kind of reaction, but Roller’s subsequent behavior seems to suggest it was racially-motivated.

The report notes that both Roller and the other driver pulled in a parking lot nearby. The other driver didn’t get out of his car, but Roller did – clearly, throwing stuff out the window at the man hadn’t been enough to satisfy his thirst for violence.

“Roller got out of his car and began hitting the other vehicle with a machete as he shouted racial slurs, police said,” NJ.com writes. “Roller then ran into a rear yard on Hurffville Crosskeys Road, where he was taken into custody. The other driver, a man, was alone in his car, Capt. Ken Kennedy said.”

It is unknown if the other man was injured in any way, but it would be safe to assume he wasn’t, given the fact that he never left his vehicle. Meanwhile, Roller was put in handcuffs and taken downtown, where he was slapped with several charges, including “bias intimidation, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and multiple weapons offenses.”

As of the time of writing, he was in Gloucester jail, a place he might as well start thinking of in terms of “home.” The crime of making terroristic threats alone, which is a third-degree crime, carries a sentence of 3 to 5 years behind bars and fines of up to $15,000 if convicted.
