Florida Man FaceTimes 110mph Police Chase Until he Gets Caught

6 May 2019, 11:18 UTC ·
by
A known Florida speedster got in trouble with the law again, leading police on a high-speed chase across two counties while FaceTiming the whole thing. That’s skill.
And very dangerous – and it should go without saying. Robert Hughes, 33, from Florida, initiated the police chase when he refused to pull over. Officers had just noticed him doing 90 mph and driving recklessly, weaving between lanes, in his Lincoln Town Car and summoned him to pull over, ClickOrlando reports.

Hughes refused to comply, so the officers started in pursuit of him. “It should be noted the defendant was FaceTiming on his phone while I was traveling behind with my lights and sirens activated,” the Florida Highway Patrol trooper wrote in the report, as cited by the publication. As if speeding alone wasn’t bad enough.

Even with the distraction provided by using the phone while driving, the chase lasted for 40 miles and covered 2 counties, with Hughes reaching speeds of 110 mph. Police initially tried to end it by employing stop sticks but the driver kept going. The Drive reports that the car was eventually made to stop by means of a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver, which involved the police cruiser lightly nudging the suspect’s car, sending it off the road.

The suspect wasn’t hurt and, once out of the car, went with the officers without causing (any further) trouble.

“Hughes was removed from the car and arrested on site. Upon searching the vehicle, the FHP trooper also found marijuana in the vehicle,” the latter publication says. A search in the police database revealed that Hughes was a habitual traffic offender who had had his license suspended several times before. He’s now facing a string of charges, including “driving with a suspended license, fleeing and eluding police, and for the icing on the cake, drug possession.”
