Florida Man Admits to Speeding: “This Car is a Ferrari And it Goes Fast”

“Molina was charged with felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active,” and will have to show up in court to answer the charges, as per the same publication. It happened in Miami, late at night. Gabriel Molina was in his 2016 Ferrari model when he zoomed past a patrol car, Miami Herald reports. According to the report obtained by the publication, he was doing 75 mph when he passed the police car, but he accelerated shortly after.He didn’t pull over when he saw the lights and heard the siren, but continued speeding: the same report notes that he soon reached speeds of 100 mph. Cops eventually caught up with Molina at a gas station, where he’d stopped to fill up. He was standing in front of the car and there was a female passenger still inside.The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that when officers approached Molina and informed him that he was wanted for speeding, he admitted to it, saying very matter-of-factly, “The car is a Ferrari and it goes fast.” Like, duh, law enforcement people.However, Molina denied trying to elude the cops. The woman inside told them that she’d heard the sirens and saw the lights, and warned Molina to slow down but he ignored her. She was let go without charges, the MCSO tells the publication.And then there’s this: Molina, believe it or not, is what you might call a speedster and he has the tickets to prove it. “He has nine traffic ticket convictions from 2013 to 2019, including one in Miami-Dade for doing 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, totaling $2,411 in fines paid,” Miami Herald reports.“Molina was charged with felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and siren active,” and will have to show up in court to answer the charges, as per the same publication.