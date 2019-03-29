2020 Toyota GR Supra Sold Out In the UK

4 Learner Driver Leads Police on 113mph Chase, Gets Mere Slap on The Wrist

3 Volvo to Limit Top Speed on All Its Cars to 112 MPH (180 kph)

2 Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Films Himself Doing 105mph, Apologizes

1 David Beckham Pleads Guilty to Texting And Driving

More on this:

Airport Valet Caught Doing 145 mph in BMW M6, Loses License And Job

A 31-year-old man whose job depended on having a valid driver’s license just lost it, after he was caught doing 145 mph on a road near Heathrow Airport, in London, U.K., where he worked as a valet. 4 photos



An instance of speeding as severe as this was not something easily pardoned, being the kind “not many courts will have seen before.” The judge noted that he also had six previous points on his record, so this was probably not a one-time thing.



The report states that Randhawa was driving his own car, a



“I’m regretful of my behavior on the road - I’m currently going through a divorce, my marriage is breaking down and I’m going through a depression,” he wrote in the letter. “I’ve lost my business so I’m financially struggling and my behavior towards myself is not good."



“Please accept my sincere apologies for my mistake - I work as an airport parking driver and if I lose my license I will have no work,” he added.



The judge did not budge. For at least one year, Randhawa will have to seek employment that doesn’t require a driver’s license and safe parking for his fast ride. Navdeep Singh Randhawa tried to plead for leniency in a letter to the judge, but ultimately failed to show up in court. So, he was sentenced in absentia, Fox News Auto informs, citing a SWNS report. He was stripped of his driver’s license for 1 full year and was fined £650, with the judge not buying his excuse.An instance of speeding as severe as this was not something easily pardoned, being the kind “not many courts will have seen before.” The judge noted that he also had six previous points on his record, so this was probably not a one-time thing.The report states that Randhawa was driving his own car, a BMW M6 , when he clocked 145 mph in a 70 mph area on the highway, and got busted. He explained his recklessness by saying he was going through a divorce and battling depression. Both can apparently be abated by law-breaking – speeding , in this particular instance.“I’m regretful of my behavior on the road - I’m currently going through a divorce, my marriage is breaking down and I’m going through a depression,” he wrote in the letter. “I’ve lost my business so I’m financially struggling and my behavior towards myself is not good."“Please accept my sincere apologies for my mistake - I work as an airport parking driver and if I lose my license I will have no work,” he added.The judge did not budge. For at least one year, Randhawa will have to seek employment that doesn’t require a driver’s license and safe parking for his fast ride.