David Beckham Pleads Guilty to Texting And Driving

Whether he’s speeding and avoiding any kind of responsibility when he’s caught, or using his cellphone whilst driving, David Beckham isn’t making any actual effort to live up to his status as a role model. At least, that’s what we could infer from the way road charities are roasting him in light of recent events.
In November last year, a member of the public called the police and reported Golden Balls for texting and driving. The other day, the man himself formally entered a plea and, yes, this time he’s owning up to his mistake: the Daily Mail says he pleaded guilty.

Not that this would make much of a difference or that he had any other choice. The Mail says that police had CCTV, so it’s not like he could deny the facts, as they were, caught on camera. Then, it’s likely he will walk away once more with just a slap on the wrist – if any at all.

“The Met understands a postal guilty plea was subsequently received by Bromley Magistrates' Court,” a Scotland Yard spokesman tells the British tab.

“The case will not be heard in court and Beckham will not have to face magistrates in person,” the publication adds. “The hearing will be an administrative one, known as a single justice procedure, where a single magistrate can choose to impose points or a fine.”

Last September, Becks managed to avoid a speeding charge thanks to a technicality, which enraged road charities and members of the public. He had been caught doing 59 mph in a 40 mph zone but, instead of admitting guilt, his attorney got him off by pointing out he had not been served papers by prosecutors in due time. As such, the speeding charge did not hold.

By skirting responsibilities, Beckham sent the (wrong) message that a good attorney could help you break the law whenever you felt like it – and the consequences of it could prove fatal.
