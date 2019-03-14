Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Films Himself Doing 105mph, Apologizes

autoevolution
It’s only natural to want to flaunt it if you’ve got it, but you have to be aware of what else you’re showing, too. More importantly, you have to be a responsible driver because dying or killing someone else is not worth the likes you’ll get on social media.
That’s the lesson Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found out the hard way this week. It all started with what he must have thought was an innocent video that he shot and posted on his Instagram, as TMZ can confirm.

The celebrity e-zine reckons Jackson was only trying to show off his gold bracelet and his Mercedes, but he ended up giving away a whole lot more. And none of it was putting him in a good light: he was also speeding while on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Bumping to the B2K and P Diddy classic “Bump Bump Bump,” Jackson was clearly with just one hand on the wheel, since the other was holding the phone he was recording with. You can see the speedometer passing 105 mph, so that’s double the trouble for him.

“Plus, there's a seat belt light on the dashboard, which shows someone in the car ain't buckled up. It seems Lamar's alone in the car,” TMZ adds.

Since the story went viral, Jackson pulled the video from his Instagram, but a segment of it is included in the footage available at the bottom of the page. While there’s no record of him being pulled over by the cops, he got in trouble with Raven fans and Internet pundits, which is why he deleted the incriminating video.

He’s also doing some damage control. “Lamar just apologized for making ‘a bad decision’ and says he'll ‘set a better example going forward’,” TMZ reports. It’s not the most heartfelt apology, but the upside is that no one got hurt this time.

