Basketball Fan Gets Brand New BMW X3 After Making Half-Court Shot

How’s this for beginner’s luck? One man attended his first University of Louisville basketball game and got to leave with a brand new BMW X3, even though he wasn’t able to compete the challenge in due time.

He eventually managed to perform all four but the problem was that, by the time he threw the ball from the middle of the court, the buzzer had already gone off. In other words, he wasn’t able to complete the challenge in the time he was given, which should, at least in theory, have disqualified him from receiving the prize.



And quite a prize it was: the dealership offered a 2019 BMW X3.



You can see Hanlin’s quite solid attempt in the first video at the bottom of the page. In the second one, he’s already come to terms with the fact that he won’t be getting the car, so you can imagine his surprise when he’s told BMW put together a “consolation” prize that includes the car he was gunning for in the first place. It turns out that BMW didn’t care if the buzzer sounded: Hanlin was still a winner in their eyes.



“What could of been the source of disappointment not just for Hanlin and UofL fans across the state, turned out to be a great moment as BMW of Louisville honored the spirit of the win and gifted the new BMW to Hanlin,” BMW of Louisville says.



The public also thought Hanlin deserved to get the car, so their cheers turned to jeers when the announcer said the 30 seconds were up when he made his fourth shot.



