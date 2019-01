A Copinha é o melhor campeonato do mundo! O carrinho atropelou o jogador pic.twitter.com/1Y9o3Q44Tf — Humor Esportivo (@Humor_Esportivo) January 6, 2019

We’ve all found, at one point or another, the theatricality of football injuries funny, especially in the way players seem to enjoy rolling on the ground whenever someone or something else touches their feet or legs. Given that these are their moneymakers, it’s no wonder they like to be overprotective of their best assets.Which is why you’d expect medical staff to be a bit more careful around players’ legs, especially when they’re driving the cart around the field.The incident happened during a youth game, when Trindade went up against Flamengo in the pre-season Sao Paulo Junior Soccer Cup 2019. Bernardo was the player in question: in the video available at the bottom of the page, you can see him rolling on the ground in pain.As if being injured during a game wasn’t bad enough, as Bernardo was waiting for the medical cart to arrive so he could be assessed and see if he could return on the field, he received another injury. The medical cart slowly rolled to where he was laying and, then, one of its wheels went right over his foot.You can see him rolling over in more pain, so even if the cart wasn’t going fast, you can tell he wasn’t ok with being trampled like that. Shockingly, one of the medics on the cart got off and smiled at the referee, either unaware of what had happened or as a lame way to excuse himself.Bernardo was eventually rolled off the field in the medical cart, and he sat with his head in his hands. He wasn’t injured any further, in case you’re wondering. His team went home winners, with a score of 1 to 0 in their favor. So there’s that.